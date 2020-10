Hughton replaces Lamouchi after Nottingham Forest endure 11-game winless run Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Nottingham Forest have named Chris Hughton as their new manager after sacking Sabri Lamouchi. Forest have lost all five of their competitive matches across all competitions in the 2020-21 season as part of an 11-game winless run stretching back to July. The two-time European Cup winners had looked set to achieve a place in the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this