Canadiens add much-needed size in Josh Anderson, deal Max Domi to Blue Jackets Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday traded forward Max Domi to Columbus in exchange for right-winger Josh Anderson. The Blue Jackets also receive a third-round pick at this week's draft. 👓 View full article

