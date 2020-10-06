Global  
 

Travis d'Arnaud on Braves six-run explosion in 7th inning: 'We know we're never out of a game'

FOX Sports Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Travis d'Arnaud on Braves six-run explosion in 7th inning: 'We know we're never out of a game'FOX's Tom Verducci joined Travis d'Arnaud following the Atlanta Braves' 9-5 Game 1 National League Divisional Series win over the Miami Marlins. Hear Travis explain why the Braves feel like they're never truly out of a game or incapable of coming back in the playoffs.
