Travis d'Arnaud on Braves six-run explosion in 7th inning: 'We know we're never out of a game'
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () FOX's Tom Verducci joined Travis d'Arnaud following the Atlanta Braves' 9-5 Game 1 National League Divisional Series win over the Miami Marlins. Hear Travis explain why the Braves feel like they're never truly out of a game or incapable of coming back in the playoffs.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:05Published