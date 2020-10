Bettman: NHL targeting Jan. 1 start to season Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The NHL is now targeting a Jan. 1 start date for next season, commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday, while also reiterating that the league hopes to play a full 82-game season with fans in the arenas. 👓 View full article

