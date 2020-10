You Might Like

Related news from verified sources LSU home game against Missouri moved due to Hurricane Delta The college football game between LSU and Missouri has been moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia due to concerns about Hurricane Delta.

USATODAY.com 3 days ago



Hurricane forecast prompts move of Mizzou-LSU to Columbia The Missouri Tigers-LSU Tigers football game Saturday will be played at Mizzou with Hurricane Delta threatening the Baton Rouge area.

FOX Sports 3 days ago





Tweets about this