You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Rapaport blames James Dolan & karma after Knicks fall to 8th pick in NBA Draft Lottery



The NBA draft lottery happened las night, and the New York Knicks had a 37 % chance to grab a top-4 pick in last night’s lottery. Instead, despite having the 6th-worst record this season, New York.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:46 Published on August 21, 2020 Minnesota Wild Vie For #1 Draft Pick



The Minnesota Wild have a chance Monday to draw the number one pick in the next draft, reports Norman Seawright III (1:58).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 9, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:58 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this