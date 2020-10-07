Braves, Marlins react to Ronald Acuña Jr. hit by pitch: 'If he's ready to fight, I'm ready to fight too' Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Various members of the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins addressed Ronald Acuña Jr. being hit by a pitch in his second at bat after homering his first time up in Game 1 of the NLDS. The Marlins claim the Sandy Alcantara fastball wasn't thrown at Acuña intentionally, but either way, the Braves said it helped them seize momentum in a series-opening, 9-5 win. Various members of the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins addressed Ronald Acuña Jr. being hit by a pitch in his second at bat after homering his first time up in Game 1 of the NLDS. The Marlins claim the Sandy Alcantara fastball wasn't thrown at Acuña intentionally, but either way, the Braves said it helped them seize momentum in a series-opening, 9-5 win. 👓 View full article

