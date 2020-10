Blues select forward Jake Neighbours with No. 26 pick in NHL Draft Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

The St. Louis Blues selected forward Jake Neighbours from the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League with the No. 26 overall pick in the NHL Draft.