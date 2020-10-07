IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith fined Rs 12 Lakh for this offence
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was slapped with a heavy fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (October 6).
