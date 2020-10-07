Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith fined Rs 12 Lakh for this offence

Zee News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith was slapped with a heavy fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during Rajasthan Royals' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (October 6).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi 01:05

 Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on 5th place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table after two consecutive wins in its previous outings.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Will work to minimise errors, says RR Head Coach after losing to RCB [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work to minimise errors, says RR Head Coach after losing to RCB

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Andrew McDonald on October 03 said that players are putting in their best efforts, and the team will work to minimise the errors. "The biggest thing for me is that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header [Video]

IPL 2020: RR to take on RCB in first of double-header

Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published
IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports [Video]

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR: Virat Kohli takes on Steve Smith for an exciting match | Oneindia Sports

In Match 15 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle Royal Challengers Bangalore. Virat Kohli-led RCB have looked good in the three matches so far and have pocketed two wins...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:12Published

Tweets about this