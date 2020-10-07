|
French Open 2020: Diego Schwartzman beats Dominic Thiem to set up semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
US open winner Dominic Thiem crashed out of the French Open after losing to 12th seed Argentinian Diego Schwartzman.
