Watch Giancarlo Stanton hit 800+ feet worth of home runs in ALDS Game 2 Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, and he did it twice on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. His second long ball traveled 458 feet. Take a look at both his round trippers from the Yankees' 7-5 Game 2 loss to the Rays. New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, and he did it twice on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays. His second long ball traveled 458 feet. Take a look at both his round trippers from the Yankees' 7-5 Game 2 loss to the Rays. 👓 View full article