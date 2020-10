Matt Zylbert Young Walker Buehler is already making his NINTH career postseason start (you can argue it’s his 10th considering h… https://t.co/QYg5MasC17 20 hours ago MLB SportMag Mlb - Watch all eight of Walker Buehler's strikeouts in solid NLDS... https://t.co/LdqnO7x2M6 #mlb https://t.co/B6gzunsCjm 6 days ago Ron Bohning Watch all eight of Walker Buehler’s strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/rlfyk2S1Wj #mlb https://t.co/ileYnK3c3Y 6 days ago Venezuelan in USA Watch all eight of Walker Buehler’s strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/zqywTpJhiZ https://t.co/OT4TK3DUmQ 6 days ago Jack Styner Watch all eight of Walker Buehler’s strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/WQRHpG4VjX 6 days ago MLB on Scoreboard Page Watch all eight of Walker Buehler’s strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/3KgjFs3ctw 6 days ago Diego #TIM BETA Watch all eight of Walker Buehler’s strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/ifuCJ0Vs71 https://t.co/Jz4x67INrM 6 days ago HBCU News Channel HBCU Watch all eight of Walker Buehler's strikeouts in solid NLDS Game 1 performance https://t.co/XAskDbmXqz 1 week ago