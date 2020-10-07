Jack Wilshere backed to seal Arsenal return after West Ham departure, as Adrian Durham claims working under Mikel Arteta would be ‘the perfect thing for him’
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Jack Wilshere has ‘unfinished business’ at Arsenal and has been backed to seal a stunning return to the Emirates following his departure from West Ham. Wilshere left the Gunners two years ago to complete a free transfer to the Hammers, the club he supported as a boy. But, having made just 19 appearances in total […]