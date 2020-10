Vinicius pays tribute to Benzema for taking him under his wing Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Vinicius Junior has paid tribute to Karim Benzema for selflessly taking the young Brazilian under his wing when he first made the move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos paid a reported €45million for Vinicius in May 2017, the winger joining from Flamengo the following year when he turned 18. Vinicius has already played 72 times for […] 👓 View full article

