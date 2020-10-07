Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dean Jones' final lap at Melbourne Cricket Ground. See photo

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
A private memorial service to celebrate the life of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones was held last week at the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Dean, who was part of the Star Sports commentary panel for the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition being held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), died in a Mumbai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Dean Jones 'captivated' a cricket generation [Video]

How Dean Jones 'captivated' a cricket generation

The Australian came to represent "an upbringing in the game" for many fans, says writer Gideon Haigh.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Dean Jones given final lap of Melbourne Cricket Ground to Elton John’s tunes
Indian Express


Tweets about this