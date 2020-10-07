Global  
 

Felipe Anderson EXCLUSIVE: West Ham ace ‘fulfilling a dream’ with Porto loan, but still wants Hammers return – ‘Next season I’ll be here and be stronger’

talkSPORT Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Felipe Anderson has told talkSPORT he is ‘fulfilling his dream’ of playing Champions League football by sealing a move to Porto. But the Brazilian ace believes he still has a future at West Ham, and has vowed to prove himself and ‘come back stronger’ after his loan in Portugal. Anderson has joined Portuguese champions on […]
