Felipe Anderson EXCLUSIVE: West Ham ace ‘fulfilling a dream’ with Porto loan, but still wants Hammers return – ‘Next season I’ll be here and be stronger’
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Felipe Anderson has told talkSPORT he is ‘fulfilling his dream’ of playing Champions League football by sealing a move to Porto. But the Brazilian ace believes he still has a future at West Ham, and has vowed to prove himself and ‘come back stronger’ after his loan in Portugal. Anderson has joined Portuguese champions on […]