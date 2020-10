You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dwayne Haskins Will Be Washington's Week 1 Starting Quarterback



Coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday announced Dwayne Haskins will be Washington's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:21 Published on September 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, will start Kyle Allen at quarterback in Week 5 vs. Rams, per report The former first-rounder lasted all of four games under new coach Ron Rivera

CBS Sports 8 minutes ago





Tweets about this