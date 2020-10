You Kids Don’t Know: Bob Gibson, The Life of a Legend Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was one of the most intimidating men to ever toe a big-league rubber. His 1968 season is among the best in history and his career numbers stack up with some of the greats. The baseball world lost Bob Gibson to his battle with cancer last week, so hear from Nick Swisher on just how great the towering right-hander really was. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was one of the most intimidating men to ever toe a big-league rubber. His 1968 season is among the best in history and his career numbers stack up with some of the greats. The baseball world lost Bob Gibson to his battle with cancer last week, so hear from Nick Swisher on just how great the towering right-hander really was. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources You Kids Don't Know: Bob Gibson, The Life of a Legend St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bob Gibson was one of the most intimidating men to ever toe a big-league rubber. His 1968 season is among the best in history and his...

FOX Sports 2 days ago





Tweets about this