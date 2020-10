IPL 2020: KKR bowlers stifle CSK batters in death overs, secure 10-run win Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 10 runs in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.



While CSK did well in the death overs to bowl out KKR for 167, the latter responded with a death over masterclass of their own to restrict CSK to 157/5.







