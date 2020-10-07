Gareth Southgate reacts to Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho breaching COVID guidelines and confirms decision on England trio
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will not feature in Thursday’s friendly against Wales. The trio breached the government’s ‘rule of six’ when they attended a surprise birthday party for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate’s 30-man squad at St George’s Park. There […]
Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News says England manager Gareth Southgate is not happy that Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will have to delay meeting up with the squad - pending further information on a social gathering they attended.
Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho all appeared to break Covid-19 lockdown rules as they were pictured attending a party and the trio have not yet... Daily Star Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph