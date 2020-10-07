Gareth Southgate reacts to Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho breaching COVID guidelines and confirms decision on England trio Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will not feature in Thursday's friendly against Wales. The trio breached the government's 'rule of six' when they attended a surprise birthday party for Chelsea striker Abraham and are yet to join up with Southgate's 30-man squad at St George's Park.


