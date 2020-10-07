New Wild veteran Nick Bonino to fill in void at center

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rink Guy Robb Dahlen RT @StribSports: "You just know on days like this if you get a call from your GM it's a trade." Nick Bonino still processing being acquired… 2 hours ago Star Tribune Sports "You just know on days like this if you get a call from your GM it's a trade." Nick Bonino still processing being a… https://t.co/jaaFAb0qAr 2 hours ago Bring Me The Sports RT @bringmethenews: Wild trade their former 1st-round pick for a veteran forward, a second-round (drafted a skilled center) and a third-rou… 3 hours ago Bring Me The News Wild trade their former 1st-round pick for a veteran forward, a second-round (drafted a skilled center) and a third… https://t.co/qWccVCE3Z1 3 hours ago Jonathan Schaeffer Former @IAWild star Luke Kunin sent to Nashville for Nick Bonino and a pair of picks. Big fan of Luke's, always app… https://t.co/34NwIws7zk 3 hours ago