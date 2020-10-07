Global  
 

New Wild veteran Nick Bonino to fill in void at center

FOX Sports Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
New Wild veteran Nick Bonino to fill in void at centerThe Nashville Predators traded center Nick Bonino to the Minnesota Wild for forward Luke Kunin on Wednesday
