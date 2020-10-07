|
Paul Robinson backs Jordan Pickford over new Everton signing Robin Olsen
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Paul Robinson has suggested that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will retain his place in the starting lineup despite the signing of Robin Olsen. The former Tottenham Hotspur and England international goalkeeper believes that although Pickford needs competition, Olsen is not going to threaten his place in the team straightaway. Everton signed the Sweden international goalkeeper […]
