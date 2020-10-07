Paul Robinson backs Jordan Pickford over new Everton signing Robin Olsen

Global  
 

Paul Robinson has suggested that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will retain his place in the starting lineup despite the signing of Robin Olsen. The former Tottenham Hotspur and England international goalkeeper believes that although Pickford needs competition, Olsen is not going to threaten his place in the team straightaway. Everton signed the Sweden international goalkeeper […]
 Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Jordan Pickford should remain as England's number one goalkeeper despite his recent mistakes for Everton this season.

