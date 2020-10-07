Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I’m moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVE

Global  
 

FOX Sports Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Cousin Sal: If Jason Garrett & Giants win this game vs. Cowboys, I’m moving to Canada | FOX BET LIVEJason Garrett is facing off against his former team as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for Week 5. The Cowboys are favored pretty highly over the Giants, but Cousin Sal wonder if the points are too high for this match up. Hear whether he's confident his Cowboys will soundly beat their former head coach.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
 Jason Garrett is facing off against his former team as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants for Week 5. The Cowboys are favored pretty highly over the Giants, but Cousin Sal wonder if the points are too high for this match up. Hear whether he's confident his Cowboys will soundly beat their...

