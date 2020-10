Watch the Atlanta Braves move within one win of a berth in the NLCS Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Atlanta Braves became just the third team in baseball history to record three shutouts in their first four The Atlanta Braves became just the third team in baseball history to record three shutouts in their first four postseason games with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Watch them record the final out and move within one win of a spot in the National League Championship Series. 👓 View full article