🚨⚡KRYS⚡🚨 RT @JoeSmithTB: #tblightning expressed interest in their UFAs like Kevin Shattenkirk, Pat Maroon, Zach Bogosian and Luke Schenn, but not in… 25 minutes ago

Joe Smith #tblightning expressed interest in their UFAs like Kevin Shattenkirk, Pat Maroon, Zach Bogosian and Luke Schenn, bu… https://t.co/BNhRDKzew4 37 minutes ago

Miska Paananen RT @NHLSeattle_: The @NHL's Free Agency signing period kicks off tomorrow at 9am PT. Here's a guide on how the league's general managers… 2 hours ago

NHL Fantasy on Ice 🏒 RT @NHLFantasy: Free agency begins Friday! Top potential UFAs: https://t.co/kDu7ywcGNa Top potential RFAs: https://t.co/88HgCKPILK 2 hours ago

Rob Rossi 🔸 #NHLFreeAgency reads from @TheAthleticPGH 🔸 🐧 What We’re Hearing about targets, trades: https://t.co/ZnFkU3pUmR… https://t.co/cBjxkGMpHG 3 hours ago

Seattle Kraken The @NHL's Free Agency signing period kicks off tomorrow at 9am PT. Here's a guide on how the league's general ma… https://t.co/kApPiTkzcY 4 hours ago