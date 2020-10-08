Global  
 

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah just wanted that new ball, says Shane Bond

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah just wanted that new ball, says Shane BondMumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has revealed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball and backed his yorkers with a renewed vigour against Rajasthan Royals as he was a bit disappointed with his performances so far. Bumrah, who was having a rather ordinary tournament, was back to his destructive best, claiming a...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach 01:13

 Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff. "I think he has done some really brilliant stuff. He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally...

IPL 2020 | Bumrah was keen to take new ball: Bond

 Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has revealed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah took the new ball and backed his yorkers with renewed vigour again
Hindu


