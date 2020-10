Serena Williams 'thankful' for her 'thick' figure more than before Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

American tennis star Serena Williams felt her physique was not acceptable during her younger days but has learnt to appreciate it now. The 23-time Grand Slam champion felt her tennis player sister, Venus, who has a thin frame, was seen to have an acceptable figure.



"When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serena withdraws from French Open



Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this