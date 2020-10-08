Global  
 

Giancarlo Stanton breaks MLB record with homer in fifth straight game to start postseason

Giancarlo Stanton breaks MLB record with homer in fifth straight game to start postseasonWith his eighth-inning two-run homer, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton became the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in each of his first five playoff games in a particular season. Stanton has six home runs in five games this postseason, but his Yankees fell to the Rays and now trail in the ALDS, 2-1.
