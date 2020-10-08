|
Giancarlo Stanton breaks MLB record with homer in fifth straight game to start postseason
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
With his eighth-inning two-run homer, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton became the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in each of his first five playoff games in a particular season. Stanton has six home runs in five games this postseason, but his Yankees fell to the Rays and now trail in the ALDS, 2-1.
