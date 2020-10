You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United signing Edinson Cavani Gary Neville has admitted that he is intrigued by Manchester United’s decision to sign veteran striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay international is set to put...

The Sport Review 2 days ago



Rio Ferdinand reveals he tapped up Edinson Cavani for Man United in January Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he contacted Edinson Cavani about a move to Manchester United back in January before the veteran striker moved to Old Trafford on...

The Sport Review 22 hours ago



PL icon heaps praise on "hard working" Man Utd ace; will be music to Solskjaer's ears - opinion Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has shown his support for the Red Devils' Deadline Day deal to sign former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani...

Football FanCast 20 hours ago





Tweets about this