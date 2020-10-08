|
Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus teammates reported for breaking COVID-19 rules
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo and other top Juventus players could face legal action for rejoining their national teams despite COVID-19 rules after two positive cases at the Italian champions, local health authorities in Turin said on Wednesday. As well as the Portuguese star, several South Americans including Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado,...
