Mookie Betts on Dodgers-Padres scuffle: ‘We can celebrate too’ Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and birthday boy, Mookie Betts, joined FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal to re-live his team's 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. He walked through what happened when the Dodgers and Padres exchanged verbal barbs in the sixth inning. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and birthday boy, Mookie Betts, joined FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal to re-live his team's 6-5 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS. He walked through what happened when the Dodgers and Padres exchanged verbal barbs in the sixth inning. 👓 View full article

