Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georginio Wijnaldum sends message to Liverpool FC fans about FC Barcelona interest

The Sport Review Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Georginio Wijnaldum has insisted that FC Barcelona’s interest in the Liverpool FC midfielder wasn’t serious in the summer transfer window. The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to the Spanish side after Ronald Koeman took over the reins of the La Liga giants in the summer. Koeman was thought to be keen to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Wijnaldum: Barca rumours 'not serious'

Wijnaldum: Barca rumours 'not serious' 01:06

 Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says rumours linking him to Barcelona were not 'that serious' as he enters the last 10 months of his contract.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Wijnaldum, Klopp have held good talks' [Video]

'Wijnaldum, Klopp have held good talks'

Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan reveals Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has held 'really good talks' with manager Jurgen Klopp over his future at the club amid..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published
'Liverpool don't want to lose Wijnaldum' [Video]

'Liverpool don't want to lose Wijnaldum'

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss Georginio Wijnaldum's future at Liverpool amid speculation of a move to Barcelona.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Koeman confirms Barcelona interest in Wijnaldum and remains hopeful of Depay deal

 Ronald Koeman has confirmed Barcelona were interested in signing Georginio Wijnaldum in the transfer window and is hopeful a deal for Memphis Depay can still be...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this