MLB on FOX crew re-lives Cody Bellinger’s insane robbery of Fernando Tatis Jr. Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The MLB on FOX crew marvels at Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger's robbed home run of Fernando Tatis Jr. They break down what makes Bellinger such a special, young player. The MLB on FOX crew marvels at Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger's robbed home run of Fernando Tatis Jr. They break down what makes Bellinger such a special, young player. 👓 View full article