How in-form Calvert-Lewin compares with Kane, Sterling and England´s other forwards

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin has started 2020-21 in outstanding form for Everton, leading to the possibility of an England debut in the coming days.  Having managed nine goals in six appearances across all competitions this season, Calvert-Lewin is the leading scorer in Europe’s top five leagues.  He leads a list which also includes Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland, Bayern Munich […]
