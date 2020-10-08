Global  
 

Dana White walked in on Chuck Liddell having an orgy in Las Vegas hotel room after knocking out bitter rival Tito Ortiz

Before Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s first ever superstar was the hard-hitting and tough-talking Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ became a cult hero amongst MMA supporters as the sport grew in popularity under the guidance of Dana White and the Fertitta brothers to become a money-making behemoth. Perhaps unwittingly, Liddell became the poster boy […]
