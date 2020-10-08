Dana White walked in on Chuck Liddell having an orgy in Las Vegas hotel room after knocking out bitter rival Tito Ortiz Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Before Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya, the UFC’s first ever superstar was the hard-hitting and tough-talking Chuck Liddell. ‘The Iceman’ became a cult hero amongst MMA supporters as the sport grew in popularity under the guidance of Dana White and the Fertitta brothers to become a money-making behemoth. Perhaps unwittingly, Liddell became the poster boy […] 👓 View full article

