Jack Johnson became the first black heavyweight champion of the world, inspiring Ali, Tyson and Hopkins by literally fighting against racism
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Admired and despised, feared and misunderstood, Jack Johnson was far ahead of his time. Born to former slaves in 1878, he fought his way to become the first black heavyweight champion of the world when the odds were stacked against him. It seemed an impossible achievement considering abolition in the US had occurred just 13 […]
