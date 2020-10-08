Jack Johnson became the first black heavyweight champion of the world, inspiring Ali, Tyson and Hopkins by literally fighting against racism

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World leaders' well wishes to President Trump as he recovers from COVID-19



There's been widespread global reaction in Britain, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson just tweeted his best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady, saying hope they both have a speedy recovery from.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago BLACK BOYS Movie



BLACK BOYS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A film for this historic moment, in a nation still struggling to rectify its racist legacy, BLACK BOYS illuminates and celebrates the full humanity of Black.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:51 Published 1 week ago Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this