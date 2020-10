England legend Peter Shilton ‘mystified’ by Jordan Pickford criticism – ‘He hasn’t let Gareth Southgate down!’ Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has backed Jordan Pickford to retain his spot as England’s first-choice between the sticks. Pickford has faced criticism following his questionable form at the beginning of the season – and not for the first time. In fact, since the beginning of last season, the Everton goalkeeper has made the joint-most […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 week ago Should Pickford be England's No 1? 01:38 Rob Green analyses Jordan Pickford's strengths and says the Everton goalkeeper has never let Gareth Southgate down while playing for England. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Robinson: Pickford still England's No. 1



Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Jordan Pickford should remain as England's number one goalkeeper despite his recent mistakes for Everton this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this