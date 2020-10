News24.com | PREVIEW | Bafana Bafana aiming to find winning momentum against Namibia Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana will face neighbours Namibia in the first of two international friendlies and will be looking to lay down a marker ahead of an important AFCON 2021 campaign. 👓 View full article

