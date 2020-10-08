Dean Henderson should replace David de Gea as Manchester United No.1 right now, says legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton

Global  
 

Manchester United have been warned they could lose Dean Henderson if they don’t give him a chance to stake his claim as their No.1 goalkeeper soon. England legend Peter Shilton insists it’s time the 23-year-old replaced David de Gea as United’s first-choice glovesman, and believes Henderson could choose to depart if he doesn’t get regular […]
