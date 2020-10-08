Dean Henderson should replace David de Gea as Manchester United No.1 right now, says legendary England goalkeeper Peter Shilton
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Manchester United have been warned they could lose Dean Henderson if they don’t give him a chance to stake his claim as their No.1 goalkeeper soon. England legend Peter Shilton insists it’s time the 23-year-old replaced David de Gea as United’s first-choice glovesman, and believes Henderson could choose to depart if he doesn’t get regular […]
Gareth Southgate said Marcus Rashford received a round of applause fromEngland’s players and staff after being made an MBE. Manchester United forwardRashford received the honour for his efforts in helping secure free meals forvulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. England boss...
Harry Maguire and his two co-defendants have been convicted and handedsuspended prison sentences over an incident on the Greek island of Mykonoslast week. The 27-year-old Manchester United and England..
