Messi stays at Barcelona: Fans hope he will return home soon Argentinian fans are asking if Lionel Messi will return home next summer.

WWII veterans to be honored with procession on Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning



75 years ago today World War II came to an official end. A procession down the Las Vegas Strip is scheduled to begin around 8:30 a.m. to honor those veterans and recognize the historic Japanese.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:19 Published on September 2, 2020