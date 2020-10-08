|
|
|
Swiatek, 19, to face Kenin in French Open final
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era. She will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
|
|
|
|
|