Swiatek, 19, to face Kenin in French Open final

ESPN Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era. She will face Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
News video: French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation 00:53

 French prosecutors say they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing involving a women's first-round doubles match at the French Open.

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match [Video]

Nadal questions French Open scheduling after late match

Rafael Nadal questions tournament organisers as his French Open quarter-final win against Jannik Sinner finished at 1:26am.

Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Iga Swiatek Cruises Into French Open Final, Where She Will Be Hard to Beat

 Swiatek, 19, has little experience and was not seeded in the women’s singles draw. But she has not lost more than four games in any set this tournament.
News24.com | Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros final

 Sofia Kenin defeated Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-5 to reach the French Open final on Thursday and will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her...
News24.com | Swiatek first Polish woman to reach French Open final since 1939

 Teenager Iga Swiatek became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the French Open final as she demolished Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1.
