Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRSTThe MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far. Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0 lead over the San Diego Pedros, who were robbed from a home run hit after an amazing catch by Cody Bellinger.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tom Verducci talks Dodgers' Cody Bellingers' HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST 01:22

 The MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far. Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0 lead over the San Diego Pedros, who were robbed from a home run hit after an amazing catch by Cody Bellinger.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brandon Marshall reacts to Bucs Week 5 loss: 'Tom Brady blew it' | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall reacts to Bucs Week 5 loss: 'Tom Brady blew it' | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Chicago Bears after a Tom Brady's mental error on 4th and 6 kept them from getting a crucial 1st down. Brandon Marshall explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:46Published
A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE [Video]

A Parole Officer has tested positive for COVID-19 TWICE

A woman in Oklahoma has tested positive for COVID-19 twice and had to be hospitalized for eight days during the SECOND infection. Tisha Davis, a 41-year-old Probation and Parole Officer, first..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
10 First Person Shooter Clichés We're All Sick Of [Video]

10 First Person Shooter Clichés We're All Sick Of

Be warned, you're going to see a lot of Call of Duty on this list. In this video we're looking at 10 First Person Shooter cliches we're all sick of!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Verducci talks Dodgers’ Cody Bellingers’ HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tom Verducci talks Dodgers’ Cody Bellingers’ HR robbing catch vs. Padres | FIRST THINGS FIRST The MBL Playoffs are underway, and Tom Verducci joins the First Things First crew to give his take on the series so far. Hear his reaction to the LA Dodgers 2-0...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this