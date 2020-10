One Stop Sports Lionel Messi reportedly came extremely close to joining Chelsea in 2004 after the Barcelona superstar had a private… https://t.co/7AO8wcT6j9 3 minutes ago Toppredictor Gaming Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was on verge of joining Chelsea in 2004 after phone call with Jose Mourinho https://t.co/fov1T2UcVF 10 minutes ago SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was on verge of joining Chelsea in 2004 after phone call with Jose Mourinho… https://t.co/FaaR4foXHH 12 minutes ago DisNaija Messi to put Barca drama behind him as Argentina seek fast start Superstar footballer Lionel Messi will take a brea… https://t.co/IUaAuY3bAA 1 day ago Lagmen Net Superstar footballer Lionel Messi will take a break from his Barcelona soap opera as he bids to fire Argentina https://t.co/KwcJPqX1TI 1 day ago Don Makaveli RT @Sport24news: Superstar footballer Lionel Messi will take a break from his Barcelona soap opera as he bids to fire Argentina to the Worl… 1 day ago Sport24Soccer Superstar footballer Lionel Messi will take a break from his Barcelona soap opera as he bids to fire Argentina to t… https://t.co/aposfLin9x 2 days ago Sport24 Superstar footballer Lionel Messi will take a break from his Barcelona soap opera as he bids to fire Argentina to t… https://t.co/ZIhEdbjba2 2 days ago