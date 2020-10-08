Global  
 

Sofia Kenin enters French Open 2020 final, to face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek

Thursday, 8 October 2020
Sofia Kenin entered the final of the French Open 2020 and she will square off against Iga Swiatek of Poland, who became the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros since 2001 at the age of 19.
Swiatek, 19, to face Kenin in French Open final

 Polish teenager Iga Swiatek has become the seventh unseeded player to reach the French Open final in the Open era. She will face Australian Open champion Sofia...
French Open 2020: Iga Swiatek reaches first Slam final with demolition of Nadia Podoroska

 Polish teenager Iga Swiatek is a step away from a remarkable first Grand Slam title after brushing aside Nadia Podoroska in her French Open semi-final.
