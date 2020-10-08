Sofia Kenin enters French Open 2020 final, to face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Sofia Kenin entered the final of the French Open 2020 and she will square off against Iga Swiatek of Poland, who became the youngest player to reach the women's final at Roland Garros since 2001 at the age of 19.
