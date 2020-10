Retired WNBA star Cappie Pondexter, feared to have gone missing, was in jail in LA Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The WNBPA had asked for help in finding ex-WNBA star Cappie Pondexter before learning she had been in jail since Tuesday and was released Thursday.

πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this