Did Cardinals make mistake picking Isaiah Simmons over CeeDee Lamb in 2020 NFL draft? Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Kyler Murray wanted the Arizona Cardinals to select CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL draft. Maybe the team should have listened to its quarterback.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this