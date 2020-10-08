Global  
 

Scotland and Northern Ireland one win away from Euro 2020 but Republic of Ireland suffer penalty heartbreak

talkSPORT Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland were all taken to penalties in their Euro 2020 play-offs in a tense night on the continent. But there were mixed results for the three teams as Scotland and Northern Ireland got the better of Israel and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively in their shootout. However, there was […]
