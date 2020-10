Kyle Wright after Braves advance to the NLCS: ‘Its been a lot of fun to be on this team’ Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Atlanta Braves RHP Kyle Wright spoke with Tom Verducci after sweeping the Miami Marlins in three games in the NLDS. Wright pitched six-scoreless innings, striking out seven in the win. Atlanta Braves RHP Kyle Wright spoke with Tom Verducci after sweeping the Miami Marlins in three games in the NLDS. Wright pitched six-scoreless innings, striking out seven in the win. 👓 View full article

